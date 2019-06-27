Proposal to modernise Ernakulam Market

The dingy and cluttered Ernakulam Market would be a thing of past if Smart City Mission Limited has its way in rebuilding the trade area.

A modern market area with sophisticated infrastructure and amenities that would be spread in a ground plus three storey building is what the Mission has proposed. One could even walk into the market complex from Shanmugham Road through the sky walk facility proposed in the area.

Under the ₹110-crore project, there would be 1.71 lakh sq ft of built up area. The terrace space of the building complex would be reserved for recreational activities.

A basement parking and multi-level parking facility have also been proposed in the area. The parking area could accommodate 100 cars at a time. The multi-level car parking facility would be able to accommodate 96 cars.

The proposal is to redevelop the existing wholesale and retail market into an organised, accessible and best in class shopping destination, according to the concept note that was submitted to the Kochi Corporation council for approval.

The development of the market square into a mixed-use recreational space with a 3,500 sq ft partly covered auction yard has also been proposed.

The market canal and the pond will be cleaned and rejuvenated for recreational purpose and navigation of small boats. It has also been suggested to convert the junctions around the market pond and the bridges across the canal into public recreation zones.

The area would have potential to conduct night shopping. The market canal restoration, it has been suggested, to be taken up as a different project under a separate module of the Smart City projects.

Rehabilitation of traders

While developing the commercial complex, the existing shopkeepers of the area would be rehabilitated in the ground and the first floors of the building. The remaining areas and the second floors would be utilised to recover the operation and maintenance cost of the buildings.

While providing adequate car paring slots and setting up a multilevel car parking system in the market premises, dedicated truck bays have also been suggested for unloading of goods.

The Mission authorities had earlier held a few rounds of discussions with traders.

A section of the traders suggested relocation of businessmen dealing with same commodities at one place. Such arrangements would provide equal opportunities to the traders and deny undue advantage to anyone, they said.

The traders also suggested rehabilitating the displaced ones till the new complex becomes operational.