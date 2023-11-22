Proposal to give more leeway to small plantations for land use 

November 22, 2023 06:56 pm | Updated 06:56 pm IST - KOCHI

A proposal is before the government to allow small plantations to put to diversified use more of their holdings than is permitted to larger plantations as the State government tries to draw up a long-term strategy to augment income from plantations, ensure employment generation in the sector and the sustainability of plantations.

The proposal is one of the suggestions that has been put before the government by the newly-constituted Plantation Directorate.

Director of Industries and Special Officer, plantation, S. Harikishore said that plantations are now allowed to use 5% of their holdings for diversified use. Ten per cent of the area permitted for diversification can be developed for tourism related activities.

It is learnt that the planters’ request for allowing more land to be put to diversified use came up at various stakeholders’ meetings organised by the Plantation Directorate. Another of the suggestions that came up during these interactions is recognising fruit-bearing trees to be recognised as part of plantations.

The planters feel that allowing fruit trees to be planted can augment income as the demand for the produce is on the rise, being met now largely through imports from neighbouring States.

The planters have highlighted the big role played by the sector in Kerala economy. The State generates 3.5 lakhs man-days of employment per day and disburses around ₹8,000 crore a year in wages and other benefits to their employees.

Tea, coffee, rubber and cardamom plantations account for about 30% of the gross cropped area of the State. There are about a million planters, big and small, with natural rubber planters being the largest in number around 8.84 lakh. There are around 8,500 tea growers, 77,860 coffee growers and about 39,000 cardamom growers. There are around 7.50 lakh hectares under plantations in the State.

