Proposal to attract Latin American clubs to Kochi

February 10, 2023 06:44 pm | Updated 06:44 pm IST - KOCHI

If everything goes according to plan, major football clubs from Argentina and Brazil will play at the Kaloor International Stadium and even groom budding talents here.

The Greater Cochin Development Authority (GCDA), which owns the stadium, has held initial online discussions with two prominent clubs, one each from both the countries, said K. Chandran Pillai, Chairman, GCDA.

He was addressing a press conference here on Friday to release a progress report of the agency marking the first anniversary of the new governing council.

This was part of the larger plan of the GCDA to turn the stadium into a self-sustainable entity by turning it into a venue for international matches without compromising its status as the home ground of the Indian Super League team Kerala Blasters. The agency also proposed to open up the stadium beyond sporting events for cultural and cinematic functions.

“As of now, the stadium is more or less restricted to hosting the games of Kerala Blasters. Technology is available to lay removable tiles so that the stadium can be used for other events without damaging the turf,” said Mr. Pillai. Negotiations were under way with the government for allocating the project cost of around ₹6-8 crore as grant.

Mr. Pillai ruled out the possibility of the stadium hosting cricket matches, pointing out that the Board of Control for Cricket in India had a proposal to set up a cricket stadium in Kochi at an investment of ₹400 crore, for which expression of interest had been invited from interested landowners.

The GCDA also proposed to retrofit the stadium and surrounding areas to elevate it into international standards. A Request for Proposal had been readied and steps were under way to design the proposed retrofitting by an expert foreign consultancy. The project had been included in the agency’s budget and the government’s Annual Plan fund.

A proposal was also under way to renovate the roof structure, which was in a precarious state. Iron rods, disc plates linking the rods, and structures for draining out rainwater are rusted owing to the proximity to coastal area. The roof sheets may also get dislodged in strong winds.

As per a consultancy appointed by the GCDA, nearly 40% of the iron rods are fully rusted and nearly 10% of them should be repaired every year. Besides, the government has granted technical sanction for the maintenance of bays supporting high mast lights at the rate of ₹13 lakh per bay.