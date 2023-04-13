HamberMenu
Proposal for new waste treatment plant at Brahmapuram evokes good response

Six firms attend pre-bid meeting; companies request more time to submit e-tenders for the project with a probable contract amount of ₹48.56 crore

April 13, 2023 10:01 pm | Updated 10:01 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau
With the earlier garbage plant failing months after its commissioning and the recent blaze at the Brahmapuram yard inviting all-round criticism, the Corporation is treading a careful path. | Photo Credit: File photo

The Kochi Corporation’s efforts to set up a solid waste treatment plant at Brahmapuram has evoked good response, with six firms attending the pre-bid meeting.

The meeting held on April 12 was attended by five agencies from outside the State and one from Kerala. The firms requested more time to submit e-tenders for the project with a probable contract amount of ₹48.56 crore.

Responding to the demands of the probable bidders, the civic authorities extended the last date for submitting e-tender and the date for opening bids by one more day.

The civic body has stipulated that only those bidders who have experience in design, supply, installation, erection and commissioning of similar projects in India shall apply. Individual bidders and joint venture members who have at least five years’ experience will be considered for the project.

Moreover, the bidders should have completed design, supply, installation, erection and commissioning of similar projects in the past five years, with one project of minimum 120 tonne per day capacity or two projects each of minimum 75 tonne per day capacity or three projects each of minimum 60 tonne per day processing capacity, the civic body has insisted.

Additionally, the bidder should have successfully completed operation and maintenance of similar projects of minimum 43,800 metric tonnes per year during the past five years.

With the earlier plant at Brahmapuram failing months after its commissioning and the Brahmapuram blaze inviting all-round criticism, the Corporation is treading a careful path.

The civic body has also insisted that the bidders must have produced and sold compost. The bidders should also be registered entities with the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare as a city compost seller. The proposal is to produce bio-manure from waste processed at the Brahmapuram plant.

