Proposal for ecotourism zone at Thanthonnithuruth in Kochi master plan draws flak

December 16, 2023 08:12 pm | Updated 08:12 pm IST - KOCHI

A recommendation for introducing an ecotourism zone at Thanthonnithuruth, a small island in the heart of Kochi city, restricting the area to promote ecotourism projects in compliance with Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) and the Kerala Conservation of Paddy Land and Wetland Act regulations, made by the Kochi master plan special committee turned contentious inviting stiff opposition in the Kochi Corporation Council meeting on Saturday.

The committee recommended that while the residential zone and the public and semi public zones on the island may be retained, a new ecotourism zone may be introduced in the area earmarked as conservation zone and dry agriculture zone. A section of the councillors batted for a mixed zone claiming that the proposed ecotourism zonation was too narrow and might hamper the development dreams of 80-odd families who had been clamouring for a bridge for better access to the city for long.

Sensing the mood of the council, Mayor M. Anilkumar declared that the decision may be left to the State government in connection with the proposed Marine Drive extension, which also brings into question CRZ regulations. He said the issue was the sole sore point during the master plan special committee deliberations as town planning officials insisted on prioritising conservation citing the sensitive nature of the area.

“However, when a premium hotel stands tall in the backwaters, advocating conservation on the island ran the risk of raising questions about our genuineness,” he observed.

Jaigopal Rao, architect and technical expert of the master plan committee, told the councillors not to read too much into the term ‘ecotourism.’ It was just meant to pre-empt multi-storey constructions violating the inherent features of the area.

“Many lives have been lost while being shifted to hospitals in small country boats. Conservation at the cost of the development dreams of the poor when even the court is batting for the conversion of the area near the ecologically fragile Mangalavanam into a parking lot is unfair,” raged councillor V.V. Praveen who was not obviously convinced of the reasoning.

Councillor Henry Austin was also sceptic about the term ‘ecotourism’ and wanted to replace it with just ‘tourism’ so that the possibility of potential tourism projects were not negated. Airing similar sentiments, councillor Padmaja Menon said facilities for families on the island remained critical and called for a consensus and wider consultations before taking any decision.