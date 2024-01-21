Property tax arrears of ₹6.05 crore pending in Fort Kochi zone

January 21, 2024 10:03 pm | Updated 10:03 pm IST - KOCHI

The delay in collecting property tax arrears cost the cash-strapped Kochi Corporation dearly in the Fort Kochi zone with outstanding dues of ₹6.05 crore. The auditors of the Local Fund Audit department of the State government have flagged the revenue loss the civic body has suffered in the Fort Kochi zone in its latest report.

The property tax that was due in the zone was ₹5.7 crore during 2021-22 and ₹1.21 crore during the 2022-23 financial year. The delay in collecting the dues on time will eventually lead to the civic body losing the amount, the auditors have pointed out.

Section 539 (1) of the Kerala Municipalities Act provides that no suit shall be instituted and no prosecution commenced for any sum due to a municipality after the expiration of a period of three years from the date on which suit might first have been instituted, or prosecution commenced. The Act also provides that the officials shall be held responsible for not acting against such defaulters on time. The amount thus lost shall be recovered from the officials concerned with a penal interest of 12%, the auditors pointed out.

The civic body failed to collect property tax from several buildings in the zone during the 2013-14 period. It was also the case during 2022-23, the report noted.

A scrutiny by the auditors revealed that several commercial buildings were under-assessed for property tax in the zone, leading to huge revenue loss for the civic body. The civic authorities, who had earlier identified 326 illegal buildings in the zone, have not uploaded the details of the buildings in the software. No demand registers were found prepared for inspecting the tax dues or tax collected from the illegal structures, the report said.

