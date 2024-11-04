Property gifted by Muslims need not be registered: Kerala HC

The Kerala High Court has held that Section 123 of the Transfer of Property Act which mandates that a gift of immovable property can be made only through a registered document, is not applicable to Muslims.

The court made the ruling recently while allowing a writ petition filed by Razak H. from Palakkad challenging the refusal of the Village Officer, Kanjikode to mutate the land gifted orally in favour of the petitioner by his father and accept land tax and provide Thandaper account.

The court observed that a gift under Muslim law is called hiba. “Any Muslim, to whatever school of law he or she may belong, can make a hiba, of the whole of his or her property. A gift of immovable property need not be reduced to writing nor necessarily registered under the Muslim law. An oral gift fulfilling all three essential conditions – declaration (ijab), acceptance (qubul) and delivery of possession (qabza) respectively – is perfectly valid under the Muslim law. Declaration as well as acceptance of the gift may be oral, whatever the nature of the property gifted. The requirement relating to writing or registration laid down for gifts under Section 123 of the Transfer of Property Act does not apply to Muslims. Section 129 of the Act preserves the rule of Mohammedan Law and excludes the applicability of Section 123 of the T.P. Act to a gift of immovable property by a Muslim,” the court said.