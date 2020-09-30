Prompt medical care crucial for patients in home isolation

Antibody tests for the staff of the Kanayannur taluk office being conducted recently.

Kochi

30 September 2020 00:07 IST

Rapid response teams ready at local-body level to handle emergencies, says official

With 3,575 out of the 6,214 COVID-19 patients in the district remaining in isolation at home as on Tuesday morning, prompt medical attention and rapid response in case of deterioration of their health condition are crucial.

But for now, the administration is not providing pulse oximeters to monitor blood oxygen levels, and people remaining in isolation at home after testing positive are required to procure one on their own. “We do not insist that people buy one, except in the case of some older people over 50 years,” said Dr. George Tukalan, joint secretary, Indian Medical Association (IMA), Kochi, who has been coordinating the telemedicine unit managed by the IMA and the district administration.

But people might sometimes experience silent or ‘happy’ hypoxia, when oxygen levels in the blood fall without any obvious signs. Normal blood oxygen levels are at 96 or above.

“For such situations when patients might require sudden medical attention, rapid response teams, with doctors from the nearest health centre and local body officials, are ready at the local body level,” Dr. George said. “Local bodies have also been asked to set aside vehicles for the purpose,” he added.

If people have access to a pulse oximeter, they are required to monitor it every two to four hours and report any variations. People with ‘controlled’ co-morbidities like diabetes and hypertension were also being allowed to remain in isolation at home, Dr. George said.

“All asymptomatic people, even those with co-morbidities, are allowed to remain at home,” said a health official. Mildly symptomatic people are also permitted to stay at home provided they do not have any co-morbidities.

Telemedicine unit

The telemedicine unit has been functioning with about 20 to 25 doctors and a few data entry operators and moderators who assign patients to doctors.

A 39-year-old, who tested positive in the city on September 4 and turned negative on September 18, said that she had received calls daily from a doctor, monitoring her health. She had experienced only body aches, had bought an oximeter herself, and was required to report the readings on it, she said.