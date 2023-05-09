HamberMenu
Promo centre opened at MG Road metro station

May 09, 2023 11:23 pm | Updated 11:23 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A Metro Promo Centre has opened at the Kochi metro’s MG Road station to improve patronage in the system of mass rapid transport. Various people-centric and market promotion activities will be taken up by the centre.

People can contact it to know about various schemes, tickets, free passes, mobile downloads, and Kochi1 card. The centre also will be instrumental in multimodal integration of public transport systems in Kochi.

It will be open from Monday to Saturday from 9.30 a.m. to 5.30 p.m. and can also be contacted through email metropromocentre@gmail.com or mobile No. 77363-21888. The customer relationship centre number is at 1800 425 0355.

