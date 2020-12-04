Promises galore as campaign reaches final lap in Aluva

Kochi

04 December 2020 23:15 IST

Infrastructure development key poll plank of fronts

The campaign for the Aluva Municipality has reached the final lap as the United Democratic Front (LDF) and the Left Democratic Front (LDF) continue to woo voters with promises on the civic body’s overall infrastructure development.

The Congress, which is contesting all the 26 wards, exuded confidence of retaining the council despite facing rebel menace in a few wards. M.O. John, senior Congress leader, said that the front would come up with a development paradigm in tune with the Aluva’s status as a metro city.

“It’s the Congress party alone that is having its candidates in all the wards and it will prove advantageous for us. We will ensure the cooperation of the MLA and MP representing Aluva in the Assembly and Lok Sabha respectively by seeking their funds for the development of the region,” he said.

On the development plank, Mr. John said that his party would combine development and ecological conservation while rolling out various projects. “Aluva’s heritage as a place rich with natural resources will be retained. The party will have programmes aimed at the beautification of Aluva by conserving water and other rich resources,” he said.

Change and growth

Rajeev Zacharia, Opposition leader representing the Communist Party of India (Marxist), said that their campaign focussed on the twin theme of change and growth of Aluva. “The modernisation of the Aluva market, which had hit a standstill during the UDF rule, will be completed within one year. We will set up at-source treatment plants to process waste generating from shops in the market,” he said.

The Left front has highlighted the need for promoting organic farming in its manifesto. It will come up with a project for setting up vegetable farms to provide pesticide-free vegetables to people in all wards. The renovation of the municipal town halls and children’s park also figure among the promises given by the CPI(M)-led Left front.