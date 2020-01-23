Projects worth ₹64-cr. taken up under Operation Breakthrough

To deal with the city’s persistent waterlogging issues, work worth ₹64 crore is being implemented under the three phases of Operation Breakthrough, a project spearheaded by the district administration.

As part of the first phase, work on 36 projects in 27 wards of the Kochi Corporation has begun. A total of 202 projects will be taken up in the three phases of the project. Though the initial deadline for all projects was March 31, considering the number of projects, the district administration feels that work can be completed before the monsoon sets in, latest by April 30.

District Collector S. Suhas inspected four project sites on Wednesday. To address waterlogging troubles in the Karikamuri area, cleaning and desilting of Vivekananda Canal near South railway station has begun. Work on three stretches of the Karnakodam canal is set to cost ₹1.89 crore.

The depth of drains at Panampilly Nagar will be increased and culvert construction in the area has also begun at a total cost of ₹28 lakh.