Projects worth ₹139 crore approved under Jal Jeevan Mission: Hibi

KOCHI

13 October 2021 23:40 IST

The district water and sanitation committee has approved projects worth ₹139 crore in various panchayats under the Centrally-administered Jal Jeevan Mission, said Hibi Eden, MP, here on Wednesday.

Supply of drinking water to all households remains the motto of the project. Under the project, 40% of the expenditure will be funded by the Centre, 35% by the State, 15% by the local body, and 10% by the beneficiary.

Among the projects approved are Varapuzha - ₹5.94 crore for 2,000 water connections; Udayamperoor ₹84.80 crore for 4,860 connections; Alangad ₹17.70 crore for 4,000 connections; Kadungalloor ₹29.96 crore for 9,200 connections, and Elamkunnapuzha ₹1 crore for 400 connections. In total, 20,460 families will benefit from the projects.

Advertising

Advertising

Earlier, administrative sanction was given for 25,112 connections worth ₹37.61 crore. Out of this, 18,120 connections worth ₹18.81 crore have already been commissioned, Mr. Eden said.

Ernakulam Parliamentary constituency comprises three divisions of the Kerala Water Authority - public health division Kochi, public health division Aluva, and water supply division Kochi.

Mr. Eden said that projects were sanctioned panchayat-wise. Directions had been issued to the Kerala Water Authority officials to complete the remaining works at the earliest, he said.