ADVERTISEMENT

Projects under KIIFB funding moving at snail’s pace at Cusat

December 23, 2023 09:42 pm | Updated 09:42 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The ambitious research lab project of the Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat) has hit a roadblock.

It was the key component of the ₹240-crore project approved by the government under the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) in 2017. The construction of the academic block, housing the international lab, is moving at a snail’s place. It came to a halt after the Roads and Bridges Development Corporation of Kerala (RBDCK), which is the implementing agency, decided to cancel the agreement with the contractor citing various lapses. Though the agency wrote to the government seeking relaxations in the tender criteria, there has been no reply yet.

Senior varsity officials said the procurement of various scientific equipment for the lab had been progressing without much delay. However, the construction of the academic block had been delayed owing to various reasons, they added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Of the ₹240 crore, the initial allocation for the lab project was around ₹149 crore. The revised detailed project report (DPR) had earmarked around ₹118 crore for the construction work. The construction of compound wall, campus drainage system, modernisation of roads, and installation of new cables were also part of the DPR. Though the works got delayed, the authorities were able to complete the construction of the academic block on the marine campus and the sub-station on the main campus.

The authorities said efforts were on to remove bottlenecks and speed up the construction of the academic block. The RBDCK has been told to initiate steps to re-tender the work without delay, they added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US