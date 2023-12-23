Projects under KIIFB funding moving at snail’s pace at Cusat

December 23, 2023 09:42 pm | Updated 09:42 pm IST - KOCHI

The ambitious research lab project of the Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat) has hit a roadblock.

It was the key component of the ₹240-crore project approved by the government under the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) in 2017. The construction of the academic block, housing the international lab, is moving at a snail’s place. It came to a halt after the Roads and Bridges Development Corporation of Kerala (RBDCK), which is the implementing agency, decided to cancel the agreement with the contractor citing various lapses. Though the agency wrote to the government seeking relaxations in the tender criteria, there has been no reply yet.

Senior varsity officials said the procurement of various scientific equipment for the lab had been progressing without much delay. However, the construction of the academic block had been delayed owing to various reasons, they added.

Of the ₹240 crore, the initial allocation for the lab project was around ₹149 crore. The revised detailed project report (DPR) had earmarked around ₹118 crore for the construction work. The construction of compound wall, campus drainage system, modernisation of roads, and installation of new cables were also part of the DPR. Though the works got delayed, the authorities were able to complete the construction of the academic block on the marine campus and the sub-station on the main campus.

The authorities said efforts were on to remove bottlenecks and speed up the construction of the academic block. The RBDCK has been told to initiate steps to re-tender the work without delay, they added.

