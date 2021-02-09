Projects to meet Kochi’s long-term power needs inaugurated

Govt. to introduce new projects to save electricity

A set of projects that will take care of the need for quality power supply in Kochi city and surrounding areas over three to four decades, including Kerala’s first 220-kV gas-insulated substation, was inaugurated on Monday by Electricity Minister M.M. Mani at a programme organised on the Kaloor premises of the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB).

The facilities commissioned on Monday include the 7-km underground Thuthiyoor-Kaloor 220-kV cable system and the Brahmapuram-Thuthiyoor 220/110-kV multi-circuit-multi-voltage line.

The Minister said the KSEB was looking ahead with state-of-the-art projects to ensure steady power supply. He said the Board was looking forward to getting a positive report on the proposal for starting a second power generation unit at the Idukki hydroelectric generation facility, for which a study was being conducted by a Central agency. The State is also aiming to produce 1,000 MW of solar power. There are proposals for rooftop systems, floating panels as well as farms on tops of buildings belonging to government and public entities.

While it costs about ₹15 crore to generate 1 MW of electricity, saving a megawatt of electricity requires ₹3 crore to ₹4 crore only. Hence, the State is introducing a slew of programmes to save power. It includes a total shift from the conventional lighting system to LED lighting system. The shift is being undertaken under the programme ‘Nilavu’, through which one crore LED systems will be distributed.

The new electricity supply facilities have been set up under the Transgrid project with a total outlay of ₹130 crore. KIIFB has supported the project, according to a communication from the Public Relations Department.

The new facilities will improve power supply in areas like Kaloor, Palarivattom, Edappally, Vennala, Vaduthala, Ernakulam North, Marine Drive, Perumanoor and Thammanam. The State will be able to save ₹25 crore annually through more efficient power transmission.

P.T. Thomas, MLA, congratulated the KSEB team for carrying out work on the projects with great efficiency and completing the work before schedule. Hibi Eden, MP, and T.J. Vinod, MLA, were among those who spoke. Corporation councillor Deepthi Mary Varghese offered felicitations. Top KSEB officials P. Rajan, V. Radhakrishnan and Rajan Joseph were present.