Project to focus on increased enrolment of migrant children

₹78-lakh plan to be submitted to district administration

The Education Department has reworked the funding proposal for the Roshni project in Ernakulam by recommending assistance to schools having the maximum number of migrant students.

The ₹78-lakh project for the new academic year will be submitted to the district administration as part of receiving financial aid from Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL). The Roshni project, was launched in 2017 in five schools in the district to enhance the academic performance of migrant children through improved language proficiency. The project is at present operational in 38 schools. The project proposal for getting the assistance from the BPCL was reworked, based on a directive issued by the district administration. The company had sanctioned ₹1 crore in the previous academic year from its CSR funds for the initiative. With schools remaining closed and the academic sessions switching to the online mode, the project proponents were asked to re-draft the initial report.

Education Department officials said that the revised proposal had recommended that the financial aid could be extended to nearly 40 schools in the order of institutions having the highest number of enrolment of migrant students.

The revised proposal has suggested that the financial aid can be extended for arranging conveyance facilities to the PTA in government and aided schools with the maximum enrolment of migrant children. The estimate budget was reduced from ₹1 crore to ₹78 lakh as schools were remaining closed and the expenses incurred had come down compared with the normal academic days.