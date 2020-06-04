Project to eradicate invasiveplants in Thirunelly forest

While government agencies and environmental organisations elsewhere in the State are preparing to plant tree saplings of various species to mark World Environment Day on Friday, officials of the North Wayanad Forest Division will launch a project to eradicate invasive species of plants spread over more than eight hectares at Appapara in Thirunelly reserve forest.

Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd., a Government of India enterprise, had drawn a 400 KV D/C transmission line from Mysuru to Kozhikode a few years ago through the reserve forest after felling thousands of trees on an over-4 km-long and 20 m-wide stretch. The area gradually witnessed the rampant growth of invasive plants, especially Senna spectabilis, Lantana, and Eupatorium. Senna Spectabilis among them is posing a major threat to the biodiversity in the Nilgiri biosphere reserve due to its quick growth and coppicing character.

As no part of the exotic species is edible for the wildlife, the spread of the plant has increased man-animal conflict in the area.

However, forest officials of the Begur forest range under the North Wayanad forest division have started planting stems of CO3 variety of fodder grass on the land after uprooting all the invasive species.

“The project has been started on an experimental basis to eradicate the invasive species and mitigate man-animal conflict by ensuring fodder for the wildlife throughout the year,” said V. Ratheesan, forest range officer, Begur.

The eradication of Senna would be a herculean task, but it seemed the quick growth of CO3 grass would help in arresting the further spread of the exotic plant, he said. “We are planning to complete the planting work on one hectare on Friday. If the project succeeds, it will be expanded to the remaining area in the coming days.”