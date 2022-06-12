Project report stresses need for co-existence of waste treatment plants at Brahmapuram

There were concerns about the setting up of a windrow plant in addition to the waste-to-energy plant

The detailed project report (DPR) of the proposed waste treatment plant at Brahmapuram has highlighted the need for the coexistence of the windrow waste treatment plants and the waste-to-energy plants. Such plants coexist in all running waste treatment systems, according to the report.

The project consultant of the Kochi Corporation for the new plant provided clarification on the coexistence of the projects in the wake of the "confusion" regarding the need for a windrow plant when a waste-to-energy plant has been proposed at Brahmapuram. The clarification was included in the DPR of the project.

In windrow composting, the compost is placed in long piles, also known as windrows, and periodically churned using a windrow-turning machine. Windrow composting was advantageous as it could handle a relatively large volume of materials, claimed the report.

The Kochi Corporation was forced to go in for a new plant as the existing plant, which was built more than 20 years ago, was in a dilapidated condition. Efforts to improve the existing structure were dropped as it was not an economically feasible proposition, the document noted.

The Kochi Corporation Council meeting held last week decided to consider the proposal for a new plant, which could cost around ₹60 crore, at the next meeting after a demand from the Opposition councillors. The councillors said more time was required for discussing the project.

According to the document, all reusable materials in the waste will be separated and recycled to value-added products and only waste materials with calorific value will be fed to the waste-to-energy plant. As garbage has very low calorific value, the efficiency of the plant will be reduced significantly when garbage soaked with water is fed to it.

During the rainy season, garbage will be kept at the pre-processing shed for three to four days to drain off water. Later, dry garbage will be loaded into an automatic segregator using mechanical loaders. Waste materials of bigger size will be chopped to reduce its size before feeding into the windrow processing plant, according to the document.

Garbage will be fed into a conveyor belt of automatic sorter to segregate and separate plastic and consumable waste, glass pieces, steel and wood. Reusable materials will be sent for recycling. The non-reusable materials will be sent to the waste-to-energy plant for generating power.

There is also a proposal to erect a rooftop solar panel for the plant, which will produce 1 MW power daily.