Project for treatment of sanitary and medical waste in the city

June 19, 2023 11:36 pm | Updated 11:36 pm IST - KOCHI

The biomedical and sanitary waste from the city will be processed at the common treatment facility set up by Kerala Enviro Infrastructure Limited (KEIL) at Ambalamedu.

Sanitary napkins, diapers, and medical waste will be collected from the households. A calendar will be prepared for the collection of waste from all the divisions, said a communication issued by Kochi Mayor M. Anilkumar.

This is for the first time that the local body has introduced a scientific and systematic mechanism for the collection, transportation, and processing of hazardous waste generated from city households. Till now, the medical and sanitary waste was handled by casual workers employed by the local body and the refuse was transported to the solid waste treatment facility at Brahmapuram and processed along with the plastic waste. The process of unscientific waste management will be ended in the city and scientific management would be introduced with the project, said Kochi Mayor.

The State government took the initiative for the introduction of scientific waste management by tying up with KEIL, a public limited company functioning at the industrial hub of Ambalamedu. The facility was established as instructed by the Supreme Court Monitoring Committee on hazardous waste for treatment and disposal of hazardous waste generated from industries in the State. Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation had established KEIL as a Special Purpose Vehicle for the handling of hazardous waste. The company disposes of hazardous waste generated in various industries in Kerala State in engineered landfills, according to its website.

A processing fee of ₹12 a kilo will be collected from the households, which is the transportation cost. The local body will pay the processing fee and GST. Residents can book the slot for the collection of waste through the toll-free number 1800 890 5089 and make the booking through the app, AAKRI, the communication said.