Prohibited activities in ESZ to be identified

Satellite images to be used for finding the land use in the one km stretch around all the 23 protected forests of the State

Satellite images to be used for finding the land use in the one km stretch around all the 23 protected forests of the State

Quarrying and other prohibited activities and the resultant environmental damages in the Eco Sensitive Zones (ESZ) of Kerala will be scientifically identified shortly with the State government all set to map its ESZ and the forest boundaries.

The exercise has become relevant in the wake of allegations that prohibited activities including quarrying are thriving in the ESZ causing irreparable environmental damage.

The prohibited activities in the zones include commercial mining, illegal tree felling, setting up of major hydroelectric projects and saw mills, commercial use of firewood and use or production of hazardous substances. Tourism related activities like over-flying the national parks by aircrafts and hot air balloons and discharge of effluents and solid waste have also been prohibited.

The Kerala State Remote Sensing and Environment Centre (KSRSEC), engaged by the Kerala Forest Department for the mapping, will use the satellite images of Indian Space Research Organisation and other agencies to prepare a report on the land use and land cover in the one km stretch around all the 23 protected forests of the State. The mapping is done as directed by the Supreme Court to demarcate the ESZ.

The satellite images of both the operational and the abandoned quarries, denudation of tree cover and the construction of buildings and other structures will be generated during the mapping. The frame-by-frame images of changes taking place in the landscape over a period of time will be generated using the historical satellite data, said Jain Mithra, the lead scientist involved in the process.

Quarries can be identified while marking the rock structures. The rocky outcrop (the rock structure visible on earth) would be marked using the satellite images and the toposheets available with the Survey of India. For a quarry to begin operation, the vegetation in the area needs to be removed first. Images of these changes would be available in the historical data of satellite images. The information thus generated will be corroborated with the data available with the Revenue, Mining and Geology Departments, he explained.

The live quarries will appear in white colour in the satellite images whereas the abandoned ones would appear in a different colour scheme. Water gets accumulated in the abandoned ones and could be visible in different shades of green or blue, he explained.

The exercise will have to be completed within three months as directed by the apex court.