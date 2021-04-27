Programme to promote growing of hardwood

The State Forest Department has launched a programme to encourage people to grow hardwood on their own land as part of efforts to achieve self-sufficiency in timber production.

The programme is aimed at growing more trees as well as increasing the income of landowners who cultivate the trees. The planting of teak, sandalwood, mahogany, jack, rosewood and other varieties commonly cultivated in the State will be encouraged.

Forest Department sources said the financial support was being provided in various ways. Those who plant between 50 and 200 plants will be provided ₹50 per plant, while those who plant between 201 and 400 seedlings will be given ₹40 per seedling and those planting between 401 and 625 seedlings will get a support of ₹30 per seedling.

The total support will range between ₹10,000 and ₹16,000. Those planting the trees will get the first instalment of the financial support in the first year and the second instalment will be paid after two years after ensuring that the plants are in place. More details may be had from the social forestry website, www.forest.kerala.gov.in.