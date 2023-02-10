ADVERTISEMENT

Professional Students’ Summit at Angamaly to provide platform for youth to interact with industry experts

February 10, 2023 07:53 pm | Updated 07:53 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the Professional Students’ Summit aimed at providing a platform for professional students to share their innovative ideas and to interact with industry experts here on Saturday.

Around 2,000 students and 500 teachers from more than 400 institutions are expected to attend the event to be held at Adlux Convention Centre, Angamaly.

Krishna Ella, chairman of Bharat Biotech, will be the chief guest. Other speakers include Bhushan Patwardhan, chairman of the National Assessment and Accreditation Council; Amit Mehta, head of Business Development, Amazon Web Services; said R. Bindu, Minister for Higher Education. Mr. Vijayan will also interact with students.

Stating that the government intends to turn Kerala into a new knowledge society, Ms. Bindu said universities and other higher educational agencies were providing significant support for research and skill development.

“An IIT-level research centre will be set up near the campus of the APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University in Thiruvananthapuram. The Mahatma Gandhi University has formed a company and started an innovation and incubation centre at a cost of ₹35 crore,” she said.

The Minister added that the primary consideration of the government was to create conditions favourable for students so that they could pursue their higher education dreams in the State itself. Students getting recruited to poor-quality universities abroad was a matter of concern, she said.

