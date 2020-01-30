Prof. Joseph is a picture of quiet determination

When he describes what a group did to him 10 years ago, chopping off his right hand, there is no despondency in his voice or fear in his demeanour.

The immediate impression that Prof. T.J. Joseph gives is that of a man of quiet determination. The listener is carried away by the fact that 10 years down the line, his attackers have failed, and Prof. Joseph has overcome great adversity, setting an example for all of the triumph of human will.

Prof. Joseph, now retired from Newman’s College, Thodupuzha, was in Kochi on Wednesday to introduce his recently released autobiography Attupokatha Ormakal (Memories that cannot be chopped off). The title does not hide anything. It is a graphic description of what happened to him. The book describes the central scene of action in blood-curdling detail with all the smoke, blood and cries of despair.

Prof. Joseph was attacked and maimed in July 2010 by a group which felt that he had offended Muslim religious sentiments while setting a question paper. The book, he said, was meant to make his stand clear on the issues involved. He felt he was still being misunderstood by some. As a teacher, he had set a question paper, which caused misunderstanding, leading to all that followed.

He said he had written the book with his left hand, and that it took him some time to practise writing. But it was done in good time. He has recovered from the attack, but after battling both official antagonism and great physical pain.

Prof. Joseph said though the media tended to portray him in poor light immediately after the question paper controversy broke out, there was understanding from the press after the attack.