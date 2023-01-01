ADVERTISEMENT

Productivity Council to request Minister to consider 2023-24 as year of State PSUs

January 01, 2023 03:51 am | Updated 12:00 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Close on the the success of the State Industries department to freshly register more than a lakh MSMEs during financial year 2022-23 (Year of Enterprises), the Kerala State Productivity Council will request the department to celebrate 2023-24 as the year of State-owned PSUs.

“Though there are a large number of PSUs, which form a big part of the economy, many of them are not in the best of health. It is our intention to request the industries minister to consider celebrating the new financial year as the year of State PSUs,” said George Sleeba, chairman of the council and former managing director and chairman of FACT.

Dr. Sleeba was speaking on Saturday at Productivity House, Kalamassery, during a function to distribute the FACT-MKK Nayar Memorial Productivity Awards.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Cochin Shipyard Limited, BPCL, The Kerala Minerals and Metals, Tata Consumer Products, Pullivasal, and Malabar Cements are among the award winners.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US