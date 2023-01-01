Productivity Council to request Minister to consider 2023-24 as year of State PSUs

January 01, 2023 03:51 am | Updated 03:51 am IST - KOCHI

Close on the the success of the State Industries department to freshly register more than a lakh MSMEs during financial year 2022-23 (Year of Enterprises), the Kerala State Productivity Council will request the department to celebrate 2023-24 as the year of State-owned PSUs.

“Though there are a large number of PSUs, which form a big part of the economy, many of them are not in the best of health. It is our intention to request the industries minister to consider celebrating the new financial year as the year of State PSUs,” said George Sleeba, chairman of the council and former managing director and chairman of FACT.

Dr. Sleeba was speaking on Saturday at Productivity House, Kalamassery, during a function to distribute the FACT-MKK Nayar Memorial Productivity Awards.

Cochin Shipyard Limited, BPCL, The Kerala Minerals and Metals, Tata Consumer Products, Pullivasal, and Malabar Cements are among the award winners.