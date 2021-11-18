Productivity Council awards for shipyard, BPCL

The year’s Kerala State Productivity Council’s Productivity Awards, better known as FACT MKK Nayar Memorial Productivity Awards, have gone to the following institutions.

Industry category I (turnover above ₹750 crore): Best Productivity Performance Award: Cochin Shipyard Ltd.

Second Best Productivity Performance Award: BPCL Kochi Refinery, Ambalamugal.

Industry category II (turnover ₹250 crore to ₹750 crore): Best Productivity Performance Award: Tata Consumer Products Ltd., Pallivasal Packeting Centre, Munnar.

Second Best Productivity Performance Award: Amphenol FCI, Mulanthuruthy.

Service organisation: Best Productivity Performance Award: Kerala Financial Corporation, Thiruvananthapuram.

Second Best Productivity Performance Award: Wonderla Holidays Ltd. Pallikkara, Kochi.