Producers plan to publish actual box-office collections of movies every three months

May 02, 2023 09:35 pm | Updated 09:35 pm IST - KOCHI

The Kerala Film Producers’ Association (KFPA) has plans to reveal the actual box-office collections of movies amid criticism against the growing trend to show inflated returns as a marketing tool to increase the salary of actors.

The move forms part of efforts by KFPA and the Kerala Film Chamber of Commerce to revive the industry, which has been hit by repeated flops. As per the association estimates, over 95% of the nearly 70 movies released since January this year had failed to make any impact at the box-office.

“Many of the releases were not even able to recover even a fraction of the investment. Despite the grim situation, we have come across several instances where people behind the movies themselves make public announcements claiming that the they had become hits on the first day of the release,” said KFPA president M. Renjith.

The representatives of the association pointed out that there had been occasions when the movies of actors taking a salary of around ₹1 crore had failed to even collect one-third of their pay packet at the box-office. There have also been instances in recent past when several movies of actors claiming higher salary had crashed after the first show itself, they said.

B. Rakesh, treasurer, KFPA, said there was nothing wrong in celebrating a movie on the first day of its release. “But it is not proper to use such marketing moves to increase the salary of lead actors. A clear picture about the actual returns from theatre collections will emerge by the third month of the release of a movie,” he said.

