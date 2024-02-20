Processors perceive shortage of jackfruit, blame unstable rainfall for triggering flowering delay

February 20, 2024 07:25 pm | Updated 07:25 pm IST - KOCHI

Jackfruit processors perceive a shortage of raw material supply. An unreliable rain pattern is being blamed for delayed flowering this season. But the industry has ruled out a total washout because delayed flowering is seen confined to some geographical areas and to certain varieties of jackfruit trees widely seen in the State. Besides, flowering, though delayed, is being spotted more widely than earlier this year.

A farm scientist well-versed in fruit cultivation and climate change impact said there is certainly a change in pattern of rain received in the State. There was a shortage of rainfall in June-July last year while rains were copious in the following weeks. These changes have affected not only jackfruit trees but also mango cultivation at centres in Palakkad.

But the trees are now seen to be flowering with the conditions being rife, the prime factor being a dip in temperature during the nights. The scientist pointed to possible market intervention by large retailers and supermarkets, who directly procure fruits without intermediaries for the shortage experienced by the processors as well as retail consumers. The scientist is of the view that farmers themselves can intervene by putting in efforts to prune jackfruit trees at the right time to pave the way for better yield in the following seasons.

ADVERTISEMENT

What is troubling processors is that price is not seen easing despite the peak season being at hand, said Bibin Thomas in Kumily, who is both a supplier of raw fruits and processed jackfruit.

James Joseph, founder of Jackfruit 365, popular brand of green jackfruit flour and a national start-up award winner in food processing, said the peak jackfruit season in the State stretches between March and June though the fruit is available quite freely in the State between December and September. He said there is a slight shortage in supplies this season but not a situation that has gone out of hand for a processor planning the operations well.

Fruits have to be procured and stocked during the peak season for the best quality and price. Mr. Joseph also pointed out that more people are consuming jackfruits in bigger quantities considering its quality as a substitute for the daily quota of rice, a State staple. He said that the demand for jackfruit outside Kerala is much higher than in Kerala.

The view is supported by Mr. Thomas, who said that jackfruit is almost a sine qua non in West Bengal kitchens. The fruit is also exported to Kanpur, Delhi, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar and other upcountry markets in large quantities.

Estimates say that around 1,000 tonnes of jackfruit is sent to out of Kerala markets on a daily basis for about 100 days a year, said Mr. Joseph. This is about 10% of the jackfruit production in the State. When ripe, jackfruits attain five times their weight, implying that around 5,000 tonnes of ripe fruit are exported from Kerala on a daily basis.

India produces around 2.5 billion jackfruits a year. Of these, 0.5 billion are produced in Kerala, which has declared jackfruit as its State fruit in 2018, Mr. Joseph added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.