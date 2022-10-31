Procedural delays hit Thammanam-Pullepady road development

The inordinate delay in issuing a Government Order (GO) handing over ownership of Thammanam-Pullepady road from Local Self-Government department (under which the Kochi Corporation comes), to the Public Works Department (PWD) has affected the long-overdue project to develop the corridor as a four-lane road and to extend it to MG Road and NH Bypass.

The development of the 3.68 km road whose width tapers down to one lane in many areas is crucial to augment east-west connectivity in the city, what with Banerjee Road and S.A. Road that run parallel to the corridor, caught up in perennial traffic snarls. The PWD had in 2021 entrusted Kerala Road Fund Board (KRFB) with the task of developing the road.

Kochi Corporation sources said that the civic agency did whatever was possible to hand over the corridor to the PWD. “This included passing of a resolution in its council and the collating of survey numbers of plots that have to be acquired or were already acquired during the past three decades. A joint effort by officials of the Corporation and KRFB would hasten the process of the government (Revenue department) issuing a GO handing over the road’s ownership to the PWD.”

Officials of PWD/KRFB are keen that they get the formal ownership of the road, since they encountered resistance when they went to take possession of already-acquired land in some areas, it is learnt.

In this situation, the Revenue Minister must convene a meeting in which the Public Works Minister and other key stakeholders participate to pave the way to issue the long-awaited G.O. handing over ownership to the PWD. The proposed road project and the Greater Cochin Development Authority’s Chilavannur Bund Road project hold the key to decongesting the city and bottlenecked junctions like Vyttila on the NH bypass, official sources said.

GO expected in November

Sources associated with implementing the road project said the GO is expected to be published in November, since the undue delay has invited a lot of criticism. “Only then can boundary stones be laid and land acquisition procedures resume. This could take up to one year, during which time estimates can be readied for the road project to get technical sanction and preparatory works done to float tenders. This would be followed by developing the road as a 22-metre-wide one during the course of another year.”

The State government had issued a notification in July stating that the PWD has taken over Thammanam-Pullepady road from Kochi Corporation. The GO that is expected would enable commencement of the acquisition of approximately nine acres for the road-development project. Eighty-four landowners had surrendered 163 are of land free of cost to the corporation over the past three decades, while 54 are was acquired from 45 landowners. The Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) had earlier this year sanctioned ₹93.89 crore to acquire more land to widen the road into a four-lane corridor.