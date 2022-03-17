Problematic metro pier to be restored
The scheme for permanent restoration of pier 347 of the Kochi metro at Pathadipalam, where a settlement of the pier was reported over a month ago (following which trains were operating at lower speeds), has been finalised.
L&T, which was entrusted with the work, will provide additional piles and undertake required mobilisation by next week. The work has been planned without affecting normal metro services and will be completed before the onset of monsoon, Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) informed in a release.
