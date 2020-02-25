Probe under way into flood relief fund misappropriation

Kochi

25 February 2020 22:11 IST

Official suspended; police yet to register case

The district administration has begun a detailed probe into the alleged incidents of illegal disbursement of flood relief fund to ineligible persons.

The probe began after the District Collector received information on a few suspicious transactions recently.

Primary investigations revealed that a suspicious transaction worth ₹10.54 lakh had been made to the account of a cooperative bank.

Advertising

Advertising

The misappropriation took place from the fund that had been accumulated in an account related to the flood relief scheme, said a communication from the district administration.

Now, steps for securing the fund have been initiated. The cooperative bank has also returned the money which had been transferred to the accounts of ineligible persons.

The administration has suspended Vishnu Prasad, the section clerk, after an inquiry. A police inquiry had also been ordered, said the communication.

However, the police are yet to register a case.

At the same time, legal experts said it was a case of criminal breach of trust by a public servant. “The police should register criminal cases against the government official,” they said.

A social activist has filed a complaint with the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau and the Chief Minister in this regard.