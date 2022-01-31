Probe sought into death of Dileep’s acquaintance in accident

The family members of Saleesh V.K., a Kodakara native who was running a mobile phone shop in Kochi and died in a road accident at Angamaly in August 2020, submitted a complaint to the Angamaly police on Monday, demanding an in-depth investigation into the case.

This follows a reported reference to the accident in the course of a channel discussion about the Crime Branch probe into the alleged conspiracy by actor Dileep and five others to do away with police personnel who were probing the case related to the sexual assault of a female actor in a moving car in Kochi, in 2017. Dileep has been arrayed as an accused in the case.

Confirming that they have received the complaint, the Angamaly police said Saleesh was a cinema enthusiast and had directed short films in the past. A complaint by his brother said Dileep used to entrust his phones for servicing with Saleesh. He knew Dileep as he was part of his crew in a few films.