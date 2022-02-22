Probe role of police officials: godman

Gangeshananda was bobbitised allegedly by a law student

Self-styled godman Gangeshananda, who was bobbitised allegedly by a law student, on Tuesday alleged that the real culprits behind the incident should be brought before justice.

He made this demand on the basis of reports that the investigation by the State Police Crime Branch had revealed that the complainant and her alleged partner orchestrated the incident. Gangeshananda was arrested by the Police on May 19, 2017 on allegations that he had raped the woman. She was believed to have chopped off his genitals when the accused had made sexual advances towards her.

Stating that he still had no idea about what happened on that day, Gangashananda alleged that Ayyappadas, the alleged partner of the complainant, had received external help to carry out the crime. Ayyappadas was his disciple.

He also expressed doubts about the involvement of senior Police officials while claiming that a police team had reached the venue of the incident within a few minutes as if they had prior knowledge about the act.

The Crime Branch seems to have concluded that the complainant and her partner had plotted the crime to avenge Gangeshananda’s alleged role in her family’s refusal to solemnise their marriage.