Probe on into woman’s murder

The Ernakulam Rural police have lodged a probe into the alleged murder of a 28-year-old woman who was found dead with a towel wrapped around her neck in Perumbavoor on Saturday. Preliminary investigations revealed that the victim, a native of Assam, was strangled to death though officials are awaiting the autopsy report.
According to the police, the woman, identified as Ilima Khatun, was found dead in a rented room at Chengara, Kunnathunadu, where she used to stay with her husband. On Saturday morning, the neighbours checked the room, which was locked from outside, after stench emanated from it and spotted the body that had started to decompose.
Her husband Bijanul Haq is missing .
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor