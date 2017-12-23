Probe on into woman’s murder

The Ernakulam Rural police have lodged a probe into the alleged murder of a 28-year-old woman who was found dead with a towel wrapped around her neck in Perumbavoor on Saturday. Preliminary investigations revealed that the victim, a native of Assam, was strangled to death though officials are awaiting the autopsy report.

According to the police, the woman, identified as Ilima Khatun, was found dead in a rented room at Chengara, Kunnathunadu, where she used to stay with her husband. On Saturday morning, the neighbours checked the room, which was locked from outside, after stench emanated from it and spotted the body that had started to decompose.

Her husband Bijanul Haq is missing .