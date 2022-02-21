Probe may be must to find out truth in Dileep case: HC

‘It is prerogative of police to conduct further investigation in this case’

The Kerala High Court on Monday orally observed that an investigation might be necessary to find out whether there was any truth in the revelation of director Balachandra Kumar against actor Dileep and others.

The court made the observation when the petition filed by actor Dileep challenging the further investigation came up for hearing.

The court asked shouldn’t it be investigated when a witness, even if he was unreliable, brings out incriminating evidence against one of the accused in a case. In fact, it was the prerogative of the police to conduct further investigation in such a situation.

The counsel for Dileep argued that further investigation was launched only to fabricate evidence and delay the trial before the special court in the actor assault case. The further investigation was a sham. The primary goal of the prosecution was to protract the trial as it could not yet marshal any material against Dileep, it was claimed.

There was no material to prove that Pulsar Suni, the first accused in the actor assault case, had any connection whatsoever with Dileep or his brother, or that any of them had transferred any amount to the first accused, the counsel argued.