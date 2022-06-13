Probe into reception to remanded prisoner

The police have launched a internal inquiry into an incident in which arrested SFI State secretary P.M. Arsho was accorded reception in front of the jail in the presence of the police after being remanded by the court.

The inquiry is in the wake of widespread criticism against the police after the video of the reception went viral on social media. Arsho was garlanded, and slogans were shouted in the presence of a civil police officer entrusted with the responsibility of completing the remand formalities.

V.U. Kuriakose, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Kochi City, will conduct the probe. A report is likely to be submitted to the District Police Chief (Kochi City) C.H. Nagaraju on Tuesday.