Probe into masala bond issue in advanced stage, ED tells HC

The Enforcement Directorate’s investigation into the issue of masala bonds by the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board ( KIIFB) is in an advanced stage, according to an affidavit filed by the ED before the Kerala High Court.

The affidavit was filed in response to a writ petition filed by the KIIFB and its chief executive officer K.M. Abraham challenging the summons issued to them by the ED.

The affidavit said it was premature at this stage to state that the acts of the petitioners were done in good faith. Instead of appearing before the investigation agency and cooperating with the probe, the petitioners were making false allegations against the investigation.

The contention of the petitioners that the ED could not investigate the violation of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA), 1999 was baseless. The FEMA empowered the ED to investigate any violation of the provisions of the Act.

It was for the petitioners to cooperate with the investigation. However, they were not cooperating with the investigation despite accommodating all their requests for adjournments and time for appearances, which had been extended for more than ten months.

The petitioners had deliberately chosen not to cooperate with the investigation and tried to stagnate the investigation in all possible means.

