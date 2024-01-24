GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Probe into masala bond issue in advanced stage, ED tells HC

January 24, 2024 08:33 pm | Updated 08:33 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Enforcement Directorate’s investigation into the issue of masala bonds by the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board ( KIIFB) is in an advanced stage, according to an affidavit filed by the ED before the Kerala High Court.

The affidavit was filed in response to a writ petition filed by the KIIFB and its chief executive officer K.M. Abraham challenging the summons issued to them by the ED.

The affidavit said it was premature at this stage to state that the acts of the petitioners were done in good faith. Instead of appearing before the investigation agency and cooperating with the probe, the petitioners were making false allegations against the investigation.

The contention of the petitioners that the ED could not investigate the violation of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA), 1999 was baseless. The FEMA empowered the ED to investigate any violation of the provisions of the Act.

It was for the petitioners to cooperate with the investigation. However, they were not cooperating with the investigation despite accommodating all their requests for adjournments and time for appearances, which had been extended for more than ten months.

The petitioners had deliberately chosen not to cooperate with the investigation and tried to stagnate the investigation in all possible means.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.