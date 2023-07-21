ADVERTISEMENT

Probe into house surgeon murder is on right track, govt. tells HC

July 21, 2023 07:57 pm | Updated 07:57 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The investigation into the murder of Vandana Das, house surgeon at the Kottarakara taluk hospital, is going on in a fair and impartial manner and no undue leverage would be given to any person to save the accused in the case, according to an affidavit filed before the Kerala High Court by the State government.

The affidavit was filed in response to a writ petition filed by K.G. Mohandas, the father of the deceased doctor seeking a CBI probe into the case. The house surgeon was stabbed to death by Sandeep, who was brought in by the police for treatment as he sustained injuries in a brawl.

Opposing the father’s plea, the affidavit pointed out that the investigation was not proceeding with a preconceived notion as contended by the petitioner. The probe was being conducted in a professional manner. All scientific methods were used for unearthing the truth in the case. The investigation team was working their level best to complete the investigation within the statutory period.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The contention of the petitioner that the police chose to disregard all safety measures while taking the accused to a public place like a hospital is baseless. As Sandeep was neither an accused nor aggressive or violent during the course of travel to the site, he was not handcuffed, it contended.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US