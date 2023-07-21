Probe into house surgeon murder is on right track, govt. tells HC

July 21, 2023 07:57 pm | Updated 07:57 pm IST - KOCHI

The investigation into the murder of Vandana Das, house surgeon at the Kottarakara taluk hospital, is going on in a fair and impartial manner and no undue leverage would be given to any person to save the accused in the case, according to an affidavit filed before the Kerala High Court by the State government.

The affidavit was filed in response to a writ petition filed by K.G. Mohandas, the father of the deceased doctor seeking a CBI probe into the case. The house surgeon was stabbed to death by Sandeep, who was brought in by the police for treatment as he sustained injuries in a brawl.

Opposing the father’s plea, the affidavit pointed out that the investigation was not proceeding with a preconceived notion as contended by the petitioner. The probe was being conducted in a professional manner. All scientific methods were used for unearthing the truth in the case. The investigation team was working their level best to complete the investigation within the statutory period.

The contention of the petitioner that the police chose to disregard all safety measures while taking the accused to a public place like a hospital is baseless. As Sandeep was neither an accused nor aggressive or violent during the course of travel to the site, he was not handcuffed, it contended.

