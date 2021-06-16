Probe into financial means of rape accused

KOCHI

16 June 2021 21:48 IST

The city police are poring through the financial accounts of Martin Joseph accused of restraining and raping his alleged live-in partner.

A local court had given the police his custody on Tuesday. He was taken for evidence collection at the flat where the abuse had taken place and at another apartment at Thrikkakara where he had forcibly taken refuge for hiding from the police. The woman at that apartment has also lodged a complaint against him.

The police expect a while to analyse his financial means that enabled his luxurious lifestyle and whether anyone was on his pay.

He will be taken to Thrissur for further evidence collection on Thursday as he was nabbed from Mundoor there after a three-day-long manhunt.

Three of his aides were also arrested by the police from Thrissur on the charge of harbouring the accused.