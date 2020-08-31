Probe into CRZ violations at Maradu loses steam

KOCHI

31 August 2020 00:30 IST

KCZMA cites pandemic and travel restrictions for delay in completing the task

The investigation into Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) violations at Maradu has reached nowhere even a year after the Kerala High Court ordered it.

Despite obtaining two extensions for completing the investigation, the Kerala Coastal Zone Management Authority (KCZMA) could not make any headway in the process. The revised deadline for completion of the probe passed in March this year.

If it was the delay in obtaining files from the Maradu Municipality that hampered the progress of the investigation in the earlier days, those at the authority maintained that the COVID-19 outbreak and travel restrictions prevented them from completing the task.

While considering a writ appeal, the Kerala High Court had asked the Chief Town Planner to verify the building permits issued by the Maradu Municipality since 2013 and submit a report on violations of CRZ Rules - 2011 and other statutory provisions.

Though 1,400 cases were initially identified for detailed verification, a technical team constituted by the authority could evaluate only 325 cases. After its review, the team had recommended a field verification by a joint team of officials from the municipality, Town and Country Planning, and Revenue Department to find out whether the local body had issued prior CRZ clearance for projects.

The committee had also suggested that details regarding the distance between High Tide Line (HTL) and the constructed structure, the status of applicants, including specifics whether they are traditional fisherfolk or local inhabitants, and the type of construction shall be obtained. It had also sought information on the nature and year of construction, building number, and whether any reclamation was carried out for the construction. However, no such verifications could be done even after obtaining extension of deadlines, sources in the authority said.

KCZMA member C.P. Geevan said the files could not be verified owing to travel restrictions. “One should closely inspect the files to find out how details of the construction and related aspects are entered in each of them. It is a laborious and complicated process. No physical verification of the files could be done,” said Mr. Geevan, who was inducted into the committee for verification of files.

P.K. Thulasidas, another member of the committee, said the authority had sought extension of the deadline for completing the task. The lockdown stood in the way of the inspection, as officials from Maradu could not travel to Thiruvananthapuram. Officials from the authority could not go to Maradu for inspections either, he added.