Probe into Afghan resident’s background

Absconding Eid Gul was arrested for visa violations

The city police are looking deeper into the background of the 22-year-old youth of Indo-Afghan origins, who was arrested in June after it emerged that his family had stayed in Pakistan when he was quite young.

Eid Gul from Kabul was arrested from Bowbazaar in West Bengal on June 21 on the charge of visa violations after absconding from the city while working for a sub contractor engaged by Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL). The police had registered a case after CSL reported him on after turning suspicious of his identity. He was found to be using a fake identity document with an Assam address. He reportedly confessed to the police that his family had stayed in several parts of Pakistan when he was very young before moving to Afghanistan when he was a teenager.

He cannot recollect the year of the stay, which was, according to his claim, mostly in and around Karachi. A probe is on to verify his account, said police sources.

Gul had come to India on a three-month medical visa in June 2019 reportedly to escape his war-ravaged country. His father was of Afghan origin while his mother was reportedly of Assam origin. A police team is likely to be sent to Assam to find the contacts who helped him to secure the fake identity proof in the name of Abas Khan when his application to renew the visa was rejected.

Though the court had granted his custody to the police for eight days, he spent four of those days in hospital on account of health issues before being returned to judicial custody. The police are also going through his contacts.

The south police had booked him under Sections 14 (a) (whoever remains in any area in India for a period exceeding the period for which the visa was issued to him) and Section 14 (b) (whoever does any act in violation of the conditions of the valid visa issued to him for his entry and stay in India or any part thereunder) in connection with the incident.