ADVERTISEMENT

Pro-synod groups in Ernakulam lay siege to archbishop’s house

February 19, 2024 11:09 pm | Updated 11:09 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Several lay people’s groups in the Ernakulam-Angamaly Syro-Malabar archdiocese that are in favour of the synod Mass laid siege to the archbishop’s house in the city on Monday demanding that the synod decision on Mass liturgy be implemented. They are also demanding the resignation of the apostolic administrator Bosco Puthur. Mathai Muthirenthy, speaking for Samyukta Sabha Samrakshana Samithy, one of the pro-synod groups, told The Hindu that the archbishop’s house, with apostolic administrator Bosco Puthur and others inside, is under siege.

It is an indefinite siege and will not end until a decision in favour of the synod Mass, he said. Around 300 members of the archdiocese, including women, are participating in the siege, he added.

The group justified the celebration of the synod Mass inside the chapel on Ash Wednesday as the faithful did not have a chance to participate in the synod approved Mass on the day. The apostolic administrator is obliged to make arrangements for the synod-approved Mass endorsed by the Pope, claimed a statement issued by the Samithy.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US