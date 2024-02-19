GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Pro-synod groups in Ernakulam lay siege to archbishop’s house

February 19, 2024 11:09 pm | Updated 11:09 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Several lay people’s groups in the Ernakulam-Angamaly Syro-Malabar archdiocese that are in favour of the synod Mass laid siege to the archbishop’s house in the city on Monday demanding that the synod decision on Mass liturgy be implemented. They are also demanding the resignation of the apostolic administrator Bosco Puthur. Mathai Muthirenthy, speaking for Samyukta Sabha Samrakshana Samithy, one of the pro-synod groups, told The Hindu that the archbishop’s house, with apostolic administrator Bosco Puthur and others inside, is under siege.

It is an indefinite siege and will not end until a decision in favour of the synod Mass, he said. Around 300 members of the archdiocese, including women, are participating in the siege, he added.

The group justified the celebration of the synod Mass inside the chapel on Ash Wednesday as the faithful did not have a chance to participate in the synod approved Mass on the day. The apostolic administrator is obliged to make arrangements for the synod-approved Mass endorsed by the Pope, claimed a statement issued by the Samithy.

