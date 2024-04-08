Pro Life Apostolate against cinema ‘prescription’ by political leadership

April 08, 2024 07:44 pm | Updated 07:44 pm IST - KOCHI

There is no need for political leadership to recommend the films to be seen, said Pro Life Apostolate here in a statement on Monday. The statement said that political leadership has no role in prescribing what to be seen from among the Government of India Censor Board-approved films screened in the country. Cinema-goers in Kerala are mature enough to decide on the films to be seen. Pro Life executive secretary Sabu Jose claimed that some people who kept silent on films and plays that made fun of Christian faith and religious persons come out with statements on certain occasions. The reasons for such behaviour are not obvious, he added in the statement.

