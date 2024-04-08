GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections

Pro Life Apostolate against cinema ‘prescription’ by political leadership

April 08, 2024 07:44 pm | Updated 07:44 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

There is no need for political leadership to recommend the films to be seen, said Pro Life Apostolate here in a statement on Monday. The statement said that political leadership has no role in prescribing what to be seen from among the Government of India Censor Board-approved films screened in the country. Cinema-goers in Kerala are mature enough to decide on the films to be seen. Pro Life executive secretary Sabu Jose claimed that some people who kept silent on films and plays that made fun of Christian faith and religious persons come out with statements on certain occasions. The reasons for such behaviour are not obvious, he added in the statement.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.