Private sector must invest more for growth, says finance expert

February 06, 2023 09:42 pm | Updated 09:42 pm IST - KOCHI

Finance expert and former Indian Railway Finance Corporation managing director Santosh Kumar Pattanayak has said that while the Union government was doing everything within its power to enhance capital expenditure, there was no commensurate rise in private investment in the country.

Addressing a post-budget analysis of the Union Budget 2023-24 organised by the Associated Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ASSOCHAM) here on Sunday, Mr. Pattanayak said unless private investment rose adequately, the nation’s march towards progress would not have the desired pace.

With the Budget, the Union government has made its intentions on the infrastructure front very clear. It had hiked allocation for general infrastructure by 33% to a whopping ₹10 lakh crore and that for development of Railway infrastructure to ₹2.4 lakh crore, which was unprecedented, said a press release citing Mr. Pattanayak.

The Railway finances have been in a shambles for quite some time now. The situation was so dire that the Railways would also have been on the disinvestment block had things continued the way they were. With both track infrastructure and rolling stock and communication infrastructure getting a major overhaul, the Railway is all set to become a key driver of the economy.

China achieved astounding growth over the past few decades because it focused simultaneously on infrastructure and manufacturing. With the Budget, the government had shown its commitment to boost the nation’s infrastructure. It was, at present, the turn of the private sector to invest more so that manufacturing also got a big push, he said.