Private industrial parks to boost pace of industrialisation of State

August 26, 2023 08:52 pm | Updated 08:52 pm IST - KOCHI

With Kerala’s first private industrial park in the State likely to be inaugurated later this year in Palakkad, the industry feels that a decision by the State government to allow private enterprises or collective of private enterprises and other entities to open industrial parks can change the face of industrialisation of the State.

Sources in Kerala State Small Industries Association said that the first park in Palakkad is likely to be inaugurated in September or October. Another private industrial park is likely to be inaugurated in Kannur in the coming days. These two parks fall under the eight permits for private parks already issued by the government even as around 60 applications are in different stages of being processed.

Industries Minister P. Rajeeve had said that around 700 acres will come under private industrial parks, which will be a major boost to the industrialisation of the State.

At the same time, the industries association has appealed to the government to reconsider its decision to withdraw from an earlier promise to help the private parks access water and electricity. The government is providing a backup of ₹3 crore per park (₹30 lakh per acre). But the industry feels that the amount will not be sufficient to meet its requirements to kickstart the industrial parks.

The money can be utilised for laying roads and setting up effluent treatment parks but to get electricity and water supply to the spot will involve substantial investments too. The industries association has also appealed to the government to withdraw the clause on issuing the industrial parks only 30 years of licence period.

The government has allowed private industrial parks or estates to be established on land not less than ten acres. The government will also provide exemption under Kerala Land Revenue Act 1963 to parks in areas above 15 acres. The State cabinet had approved the private industrial parks scheme in 2022 after making the required modifications in the private industrial estate scheme of 2017.