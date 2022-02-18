New programme to give impetus to environmental social governance

New programme to give impetus to environmental social governance

The government plans to launch a private industrial park scheme this year to enable private individuals to set up an industrial park.

The initiative found mention in the policy address by Governor Arif Mohammed Khan at the start of the Budget session of the Assembly on Friday. The government would extend assistance to infrastructure development in the park, it said.

Mr. Khan said that a new programme giving impetus to environmental social governance (ESG) is being promoted to bring in responsible investments and responsible industries to make the State the ESG destination of the country.

The strategic areas for attracting investments would be electronic manufacturing, life sciences, including pharma, petrochemical industries, aviation, food processing, e-mobility and defence sectors, he said.

The policy address stated that mega food processing park at Cherthala, Kerala Paper Products Ltd. and Kerala Rubber Ltd. would start functioning this year. It is proposed to establish logistic parks with multi-modal transport heads for rail, road and airway traffic. Fast-track development of 481 acres of KINFRA Petrochemical Park at Ambalamugal and GIFT (Global Industrial Finance and Trade) City in Kochi would be undertaken, it said.

The Governor claimed that the government had been taking up many initiatives to energise and stimulate the business environment in the State. Legislative, procedural and digital reforms were introduced to bring in ‘ease of doing business’ to the industry.

K. A. Joseph, general secretary of the Kerala State Small Industries Association (KSSIA), said that the steps taken to ensure ease of doing business had not reached down to the level of the officials in various departments. ‘‘We have instances where entrepreneurs have to wait for years to start a unit owing to the bureaucratic hurdles,’‘ he said.

The policy address claimed that around 11,878 MSME acknowledge certificates (instant approval) for starting MSMEs were issued in the State. The State has made considerable progress in implementing business reforms under the Ease of Doing Business Programme (EoDB).

M. Khalid, president of KSSIA, said the association welcomed the legal initiatives made by the government to support micro, small and medium enterprises. “But industrialists, who have been in the scene for years, continue to face several issues. The grievance redressal committee would be able to find a solution to the problems,” he said.

The Governor said that an e-commerce portal would be launched for marketing of the products and professional designers would be engaged for introduction of contemporary designs and branding. In the labour sector, the policy address said that 5.09 lakh inter-State migrant workers were registered in the Health Insurance Scheme for ISM Workers.

Benoy Peter, executive director, Centre for Migration and Inclusive Development, said that the government should focus more on better utilisation of the health scheme for migrant workers. “Such schemes are offered only in a few government healthcare institutions. Hospitals in the private sector have to be included under the purview of such initiatives,” he said.