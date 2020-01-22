Agropark to open industrial park at Koothattukulam

Agropark, the Piravom-based agri and food business incubator, is all set to open an industrial park at Koothattukulam.

According to Agropark chairman Baiju Nedumkery, the private industrial park would be a welcome addition to the space provided by Kinfra.

The park, which is expected to be thrown open to industrialists in the first week of February, has a built up space of 2 lakh sq. ft. spread over a campus of 13 acres. “The infrastructure is near complete and we have already inquiries for about 20,000 sq. ft. Many of the entrepreneurs maturing out of the Agropark are also in need of space. We will be offering space starting from 1,000 sq. ft. onwards. Once fully up and running it is likely to generate around 1,000 jobs,” said Mr. Nedumkery.

Apart from offering space, the park will have a licence and registration help desk, which effectively means that industrialists can just walk in and start operations without being bogged down by the formalities for securing licences. “We will also offer the occupants with support for marketing their products and to conduct and participate in exhibitions,” he said.

A staff recruiting cell, affordable rent pattern, canteen and hostel facility, board room and seminar hall, round-the-clock power backup, and MC Road connectivity are among the other features of the park.

Plans are there to offer special benefits to woman industrialists like relaxations in rent. “Besides, industrialists setting up shop in the park will be extended the service of the Kerala Bureau of Industrial Promotion, which will facilitate their participation in exhibitions in India and abroad,” said Mr. Nedumkery.